Two held for derogatory posts against Pollachi Jayaraman’s son

Two men belonging to the DMK were held by the Coimbatore rural police for posting derogatory message on their Facebook pages linking deputy speaker Pollachi Jayaraman’s son to the Pollachi sexual assault case. They were identified as K Nagaraj, 31, of Alagappa Layout in Pollachi, deputy secretary of DMK Pollachi Urban Murasoli Mantram and B Sudarshan, 24, of Anna Nagar at Rasakkapalayam near Pollachi, a DMK member.

Posting a photo of a woman and a man on his Facebook page, Nagaraj claimed that the man in question was the son of Jayaraman and linked the photo to the Pollachi sexual assault case. Meanwhile, Sudarshan posted a photo of Jayaraman and his son and indulged in derogatory language against Jayaraman, said R Sathishkumar, district joint secretary of the AIADMK south rural district informational technology wing.

Post Sathishkumar registering a complaint with the Pollachi east police, a case was registered against the duo under sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words in or near any public place), 417 (punishment for cheating) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ), 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code.