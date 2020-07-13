Two more cops in Thudiyalur station test covid-19 positive

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Two more policemen attached to Thudiyalur station in the city, tested Covid-19 positive today.

About 30 police personnel had undergone coronavirus infection tests yesterday, after five policemen, including a woman constable tested positive and the station closed temporarily and shifted to a marriage hall.

The results today shown two more cops tested positive and were taken and admitted to the ESI Hospital here.

With police personnel on duty in various areas, including the ontainment zones, it was quite natural that some of them contacted the virus, a senior police official said.

Due to virus infection to some of the cops, Podanur police station was closed twice. and Sulur station closed on Saturday following a constable testing positive.