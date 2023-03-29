  • Download mobile app
29 Mar 2023, Edition - 2815, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Walkathon to mark Head Injury Awareness Month

Covai Post Network

March 29, 2023

On account of World Head Injury Awareness Month, Royal Care Super Specialty Hospital organized an Awareness Walkathon on Sunday the March 26th at 6:30 am, from Sakti Sugars, Racecourse Corporate Office to Royal Care Hospital, Dr. Nanjappa Road, City unit.

The Rally was inaugurated by Thiru V. Balakrishnan IPS Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, in the presence of Dr.K.Madeswaran Chairman and Managing Director, Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon Royal Care Hospital.
Dr.K.Madeswaran said that the Increasing number of vehicles, lack of awareness, not following traffic rules, not wearing helmets and Seatbelts, overspeeding, and poor maintenance of vehicles cause many accidents that lead to head Injury. He also mentioned Royal Care hospital is keen on conducting such programmes to increase public awareness.

More than 400 Doctors, Paramedical and Administrative staff of Royal Care Hospital, and the General Public had participated.

