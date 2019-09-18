  • Download mobile app
18 Sep 2019
Wildlife trophies and seized stock incinerated

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2019

Ooty : Forest officials today incinerated wildlife trophies and seized stock, including elephant tusks and deer horns.

The incineration of 26 tusks and four deer horns was done near Masinagudi Log house on the orders of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden and following the standard operating procedures issued by National Tiger Conservation Authority for disposing the Wildlife trophies and seized stock.

The seizure was made from Segur, Singara and Masinagudi forest ranges.

In order to prevent trade, animal skins and other parts seized in wildlife offenses are destroyed as per a prescribed procedure and are not to be traded or used as animal trophy.

