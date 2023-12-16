World Center for Tamil Culture confers awards on Tamil Scholars

Covai Post Network





World Centre for Tamil Culture (WCTC) organized its 10th anniversary celebrations at Dr NGP Arts and Science College here on Saturday 16.12 2023.

The president of WCTC, Dr Nalla G.Palaniswami, in his presidential address said that for the past 10 years the Centre has been contributing for the development of Tamil language and literature by encouraging the Tamil writers and scholars with awards, organizing seminars and by publishing various books.

Sahitya Akademi Award winner and Padma Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam’s English version of poetry book titled “Bharathi Prisoner No.253” was released. It portrays the inner conflicts of Poet Bharathi while serving the jail term in Cuddalore Central Prison under the British rule.

Eminent Tamil Author Dr P.R.Subramanian was honoured with the “U.Ve.Sa Tamizharignar Award ,” which carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs.

Tamil writer Nanjil Nadan was conferred “Periasamy Thooran Award,” which carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a researcher

Dr T.R.Venkatachalapathy was honoured with “Dr Nalla Palaniswami Award for Contribution of Tamil Volunteer from other fields which carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs.

In recognition of the contribution made by other Tamil writers, special awards were given to Dr S.Shanmugasundaram, Dr A.Mani and K.Amsa Priya.

Dr P.Maruthanayagam who translated Dr Balasubramaniam’s poetry book “Bharathi Prisoner No.253” from Tamil to English said that the poetic style fulfils all the qualities of “New Poetry” stipulated by the American Critic Ezra Pound.

Dr Subramanian in his acceptance speech said that the award has come as a tonic to him. While Athichudi Tamil lyrics emphasize the need for childhood learning, Poet Bharathi underscores the importance of not giving room for thoughts about ageing.

Writer Nanjil Nadan said that no writer writes with a view to get awards. Tamil language is treasure trove into which we have to dip our hands to bring benefit to the Tamil community at large.

Dr Venkatachalapathy said that when the tradition and habits are undergoing changes, it is essential for the youngsters to study social science to be anchored in our culture.

Tamil writer S.Ramakrishnan said that in Tamil hunger is likened to disease, and therefore it is appropriate that Dr Nalla G.Palaniswami is addressing to the issue of nursing Tamil back to health.

Dr Thavamani Palaniswami welcomed the gathering. Dr P.R.Muthusamy proposed a vote of thanks.

Photo 1 – Tamil Scholars Honored

Dr Nalla G.Palaniswami, President, World Centre for Tamil Culture (WCTC) along with the Tamil Scholars who were conferred awards – ‘U.Ve.Sa Tamizharignar’ Award winner Dr P.R.Subramanian, “Periasamy Thooran Award,” winner Nanjil Nadan, “Dr Nalla Palaniswami Award winner Dr T.R.Venkatachalapathy, and special award winners Dr S.Shanmugasundaram, Dr A.Mani and K.Amsa Priya.

Photo 2 – Award for Tamil Scholar

Dr Nalla G.Palaniswami, President, World Centre for Tamil Culture (WCTC) conferring ‘U.Ve.Sa Tamizharignar’ Award to the Eminent Tamil Author Dr P.R.Subramanian on the occasion of its 10th anniversary celebrations. Also seen are Padma Shri Dr. Sirpi Balasubramaniam, Trustee, WCTC, Writer S.Ramakrishnan, and Secretary Dr Thavamani Palaniswami.