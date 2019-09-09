  • Download mobile app
09 Sep 2019, Edition - 1518, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Anti-Congress stand defined Ram Jethmalani’s politics
  • National airline Air India is offering up to 25% discount in domestic flights under its Ghumo India Family Fare.
  • NRC debate: RSS raises concerns about Hindus being left out.
Travel

Coimbatore

Youth stabs mother to death in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

September 9, 2019

Coimbatore : Police on Monday detained a 29-year-old person for stabbing his mother to death in nearby Tirupur, after she failed to give him money.

According to police, Hardik used to quarrel with his other Arogyamary (55) demanding money for his lavish life.

When she refused to give him money this afternoon, Hardik, in a fit of anger, stabbed her with a knife he was carrying, killing her on the spot, they said..

Police rushed to the house at Kashipalayam and took Hardik into custody for interrogation.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿