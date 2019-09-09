Youth stabs mother to death in Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police on Monday detained a 29-year-old person for stabbing his mother to death in nearby Tirupur, after she failed to give him money.

According to police, Hardik used to quarrel with his other Arogyamary (55) demanding money for his lavish life.

When she refused to give him money this afternoon, Hardik, in a fit of anger, stabbed her with a knife he was carrying, killing her on the spot, they said..

Police rushed to the house at Kashipalayam and took Hardik into custody for interrogation.