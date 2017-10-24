The Liquor Lovers Association — celebrating booze

The recent formation of ‘Liquor Lovers Association’ at Annur has come as a rude shock to many. The association gives a clear picture of the involvement of its members and their commitment in being loyal to the association by consuming more and more alcohol.

The amount of money these members spend in buying alcohol is whooping. The hike in the cost does not affect them in anyway. Unfortunately most of these ‘classy’ people are from lower segment of the society.

It is a sad truth that there are no statistics available on the number of deaths due to alcohol. Concerned authorities, who are expected to act of this, just remain mute spectators to the tragedies.

The former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, promised closure of TASMAC outlets in a phased manner. The DMK Working President, M.K. Stalin, has promised a total prohibition if voted to power. Other parties, who are not in power support Stalin. However, in reality none of the political parties have enforced total prohibition in the State.

The Central Government, that can enforce a total prohibition through an ordinance, is doing nothing on this front.

As a first step to pull back the families from the pathetic situation there is a need to create department of rehabilitation and counselling for chronic alcoholics. A special complaint cell to accept complaints from family members of the addicts should be set up in every police station.

The Government and concerned authorities cannot remain a mute spectator to what is happening in the State. They should come out with concrete measures to save thousands of families that have been affected by the evil spirit called alcohol.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

(The author of the column is Joseph Ratnam, freelance writer)