Neruppada magic to happen again?

Neruppada was a massive hit from Arun Raja Kamraj and Rajini combo in Kabali. The singer has now revealed that he has written a song for Thalaivar in Kaala with a bit of Neruppada’s tint and is expected to be a peppy number.

Santhosh Narayanan plays the music, Shreekar Prasad is roped in for cuts and Murali. G for cinematography. Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films bankroll the project.