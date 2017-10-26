26 Oct 2017, Edition - 835, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Cops arrest 7 people, 5 yesterday and 2 earlier today, for alleged links with the ISIS in Kannur district of Kerala
  • 23 people killed, 43 injured in Indonesia fireworks factory fire, reports AFP
  • leader Sachin Pilot moves High Court against Rajasthan govt’s Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance 2017 (ANI)
  • BJP to hold 1st ever BJP State executive meet in Srinagar on Sunday
New World Record in 2 Hrs! Mersal Teaser on Rampage

October 26, 2017

Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal teaser is breaking all the earlier records.

The teaser has now crossed 5 lakhs likes within 2 hours creating a new world record. It is to note that Ajith’s Vivegam teaser has only got 598k likes in its lifetime.

It is expected that Mersal teaser will defeat it in few hours.

