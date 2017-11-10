Priya Bhavanishankar officially announces her next tamil film

by behindwoods.com

Arvind Sundaram

We had earlier reported that Meyaadha Maan girl Priya Bhavanishankar would be playing one of the leads in Karthi – Pandiraj project. But, the actress was not present in the pooja function yesterday (November 9), which created confusion among a set of people, who thought she might have gone out of the project.

But later, in the night, Priya officially clarified through her Twitter post, stating that she is very much acting in the film, and couldn’t attend the pooja for a few reasons.

This yet-to-be-titled film, also starring Sayyeshaa as another female lead, has music by D.Imman and cinematography by Velraj, with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment bankrolling the project.