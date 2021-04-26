5 Incredible Benefits Of Malai (Milk Cream) For Soft, Moisturised Skin

https://swirlster.ndtv.com/

Our kitchen is full of beauty secrets. One such ingredient is malai or milk cream that even your ancestors would not stop gushing about its benefits. Beyond the kitchens too, Malai has played a crucial role in beauty rituals for several Indian women for centuries. It is said to be the most effective remedy for all skin troubles. The saturated fat content of malai helps fix rough and dull skin. From managing tanned skin to nourishing dry skin, a simple malai face pack has got you covered. What’s best is that it has no chemicals involved. However, it is a good practice to do a test patch on your skin to check if you have allergies. You love it or hate it, you will be surprised to know the numerous beauty benefits of malai or milk cream.

These Amazing Benefits Of Malai Can Help You Achieve Flawless Skin

1.Cleanses Off Dead Skin Cells

Malai can serve as a natural cleanser too. It can clean up clogged pores and removes accumulated dust over the skin. Not only just your face, but you can also use it anywhere, your knees or elbows where your skin has started to look dull. Massage your skin with a teaspoon of milk cream and lemon juice for a few minutes. Rinse it off with water with the use of cotton.

2. Moisturises Skin

The thick layer of malai is packed with fats that moisturise your skin. When you feel your skin is getting dry, take some malai on your hands and gently massage it on your face. It not just makes your skin soft and smooth but also repairs the damaged skin tissues.

3.Gives A Natural Glow

In addition to soft and smooth skin, malai or milk cream can also help you get radiant skin. It nourishes your skin and gives it a natural glow. You can also make a malai-turmeric face pack for a golden glow.

4.Removes Tan

Make way for the cooling and nourishing malai that can help you get rid of the nasty tan. Enriched with antioxidants, malai helps in this case. To get rid of skin tan, apply malai on the face along with a spoonful of lemon juice and let it stay for 15 minutes and rinse well with cool water

5.Heals Irritated Skin

Malai is a wonderful ingredient that can comfort and soothe your skin naturally. It helps in handling dry and patchy skin issues. It even heals cracked heels caused primarily due to dryness of the skin. Mix a tablespoon of milk cream with a tablespoon of honey and apply the pack to your skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Once it is done, rinse it off with water.