29 Jan 2021, Edition - 2026, Friday
Ban on international passenger flights extended till February 28

Covai Post Network

January 29, 2021

The ban on international passenger flights will be extended till February 28, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Air traffic was suspended until the end of November last year due to the coronavirus spread. Freight service planes, however, operated special flights to bring back Indians from abroad.

Special flights were operated under the ‘Vande Bharat’ project. Later, local flights were allowed. However, the ban on international passenger flights was extended until January 31.

Currently, the ban has been extended to February 28.

