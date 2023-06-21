Coromandel International Limited to contribute towards Infrastructure Development in Schools & PHC in five districts in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Dharmapuri : Coromandel International Limited, a renowned provider of agri solutions in India, is proud to announce its contribution towards infrastructure development projects in five districts across Tamil Nadu. These districts are key neem seed trade markets identified by Coromandel International Limited’s Bio team, and the initiatives will be implemented in collaboration with United Way of Chennai, working among communities to create a sustainable impact.

Coromandel International Limited has committed a contribution of 2 Crore Rupees towards the implementation of two projects named “Aakam” (Education Intervention) and “Nalam” (Health Intervention. These projects will be executed in the Socio-Economic backward districts of Dharmapuri, Salem, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, and Ramanathapuram.

Through its partnership with United Way of Chennai, Coromandel International Limited will implement projects such as “Aakam” which focuses on infrastructure development in Panchayat Union Public Schools (PUPS) and Government Higher Secondary Schools. the project “Nalam” aims to strengthen the Primary Healthcare Centers in the 5 districts. The company’s vision for projects “Aakam” and “Nalam” is to provide healthy sanitation facility in schools, Primary Healthcare Centers, and other adequate facilities like dining in the Schools.

The Ground-breaking event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests Tmt. K. Santhi, I.A.S, Dharmapuri District Collector, and Mr. K.B. Srinivasan, VP & Business Head, Bio Products, Coromandel International Limited. The event took place at Panchayat Union Primary school Harur Block, Pariyapatti, Dharmapuri District, marking the beginning of this transformative initiative.

Speaking about the collaboration, Tmt. K. Santhi, I.A.S, Dharmapuri District Collector, stated, “We appreciate the efforts of Coromandel International Limited and United Way of Chennai in driving these infrastructure development projects in our district. This initiative will significantly contribute in enhancing the Educational and Healthcare facilities in the identified and needy communities.”

Mr. K.B. Srinivasan, VP & Business Head, Bio Products, Coromandel International Limited expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Coromandel International Limited is dedicated to leveraging our resources and expertise to make a positive impact on the communities we serve. The ‘Aakam’ and ‘Nalam’ projects align perfectly with our commitment to sustainable development in providing better facilities for education and healthcare.”

Neem, a revered tree in Tamil Nadu, offers numerous health benefits, enriches soil, and aids in plant protection. Recognizing the importance of neem, Coromandel International Limited is the world’s largest manufacturer of neem-based bio-pesticides, operating from its facility in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. These organic and non-toxic pesticides are preferred by environmentally conscious farmers worldwide.

Acknowledging the crucial role played by rural women, agricultural laborers, and traders in neem seed collection, Coromandel International Limited is embarking on this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to give back to the rural community which is also a key neem seed market. The company expresses gratitude to the neem pickers, traders, and the Tamil Nadu Government for their support in promoting the neem trade. Coromandel International Limited also calls for programs to raise awareness about neem and encourage increased neem tree plantation across the state.