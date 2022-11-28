Scoot Attains International Air Transport Association (IATA) Membership

Covai Post Network

Singapore – Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, has attained full International Air Transport Association (IATA) membership. Only airlines that meet IATA’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) standards for safety in airline operations are eligible for IATA’s membership.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said “We are honoured to become an IATA member. This international recognition affirms our dedication to upholding safety for our passengers. Through the decade, we have continued to enhance our operational resilience and improve our customers’ experience. Looking ahead, we hope to continue to pave the way in redefining and elevating value-travel in our industry.”

”We are delighted to welcome Scoot as an IATA member. Having Scoot, a low-cost carrier, as a member will further enhance the diversity of views we have in the Association. We look forward to working with the Scoot team towards the sustainable growth of the industry as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19,” said Philip Goh, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific.

The IATA membership is only open to airlines operating scheduled and non-scheduled air services. Maintaining an IOSA registration, and complying with the IOSA programme, an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline, is a condition of IATA membership.

As part of the IATA membership, Scoot will have the opportunity to help drive priorities within the aviation industry and participate in member conferences that bring together representatives from leading international airlines. Being a member also gives Scoot access to IATA training in major fields such as aviation safety and security, operational efficiency and excellence, sustainability, as well as programmes that help strengthen the capabilities of aviation industry professionals.

About Scoot Pte Ltd

Scoot is the low-cost arm of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group. Scoot took to the skies in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot has carried over 67 million guests, and has a fleet of 60 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft. Scoot offers 56 destinations for booking as of November 2022. Our network presently encompasses 71 destinations across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. Travellers on Scoot can earn and redeem KrisFlyer miles. Scoot was the world’s first low-cost carrier to attain the highest ratings for both the APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying and Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating audits. In 2022, Scoot was awarded an IATA membership for meeting global industry standards for airline operational safety. Scoot provides a safe, reliable, and affordable travel experience with a unique attitude – Scootitude, and is passionate about enabling people to embrace the full potential of travelling and seeking new experiences. Book your tickets at FlyScoot.com or contact our Call Centre.

About International Air Transport Association (IATA)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is the trade association of the world’s airlines, representing some 300 airlines comprising 83% of global air traffic. IATA supports many areas of aviation activity and helps formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues. IATA’s mission is to represent, lead and serve the airline industry.