The power of recognition

Recognition enhances performance and if the recognition is repeated one or more times,it takes the level of performance to much higher level.

This is the story of Vijay Rajendran in the NTT Data services. He has recently been selected to the President’s Club of his organization and this is the fourth time in a row that he is achieving this.

Naturally thrilled,he points out that it’s a prestigious recognition for top-performing sales executives, and adds that he was given the privilege of enjoying a memorable weekend getaway at Kiawah Islands Golf Resort, South Carolina, with his wife, alongside the NTT top brass,his colleagues and their spouses and guests. Stating,”I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has contributed to my

success”, he sigles out his clients for their trust and support, and his dedicated delivery, solution, and support teams for their collaboration and hard work in achieving “our shared goals”.

He acknowledges the invaluable support and guidance from his esteemed leadership team, whose vision and mentorship have been instrumental in his professional growth.

Making a special mention of his family,he says that his heartfelt thanks go to them for their constant encouragement and unwavering support, often accompanied by personal sacrifices, which have been the foundation of his achievements.

He concludes with a gratitude to the almighty and individually acknowledges the helping hand extended by Christopher Merdon Carmelo

