Coronavirus cases in Assam double in 6 days, state tally rises to 157

The surge in novel coronavirus cases in Assam in the last six days continued unabated as 78 positive cases for the new virus have been detected in the state within the period.

In the last 24 hours, 42 positive cases for Covid-19 have been found in the state taking the state tally to 157.

Out of the 42 new cases, 20 positive cases were detected in Guwahati, while seven cases from Kamrup district, two cases each from Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Biswanath, Nalbari, Karimganj and one case from Kokrajhar district.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Assam have doubled in 6 days.

According to the Assam government data, till May 13, the state had reported 79 Covid-19 positive cases and it has now increased to 157.

The first novel coronavirus case was detected in the state on March 31 and the case was found at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

It took 44 days to reach 79 positive cases from the day of detection of the first case.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said maximum cases had travel history and the patients had returned to the state from outside of the state.

Meanwhile, four Covid-19 patients died in the state and 41 others were discharged from hospitals.

The state has now 110 active positive cases.