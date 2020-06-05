Delhi-NCR to get rain relief today; IMD says no heatwave till June 8

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Light rain in Delhi and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Roorkee, Ballabhgarh is expected to bring down temperature and bring respite from the heat on Friday.

Along with forecast of rain in parts of Delhi-NCR, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin on Friday morning said, “Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Bijnaur (Shukrataal). Light intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur, Hastinapur, Amroha during the next 2 hours.”

The Met department had earlier predicted more rains or thundershower, with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

A heatwave is not expected to return to Delhi-NCR before June 8, the weather department said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the effect of the current western disturbance will continue till June 8, restricting the mercury below the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.

LIGHT RAIN IN DELHI

Light rains had lashed Delhi on Thursday, bringing the maximum temperature down. A fresh western disturbance and southwesterly winds led to rains in Delhi and neighbouring areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for Delhi, recorded a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The Palam Observatory recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels oscillated between 50 and 90 per cent.