India-UK flights halted over new super-spreader strain of COVID-19

Covai Post Network

Concerned over the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, the government has halted British flights to India until December 31. The UK government has imposed various restrictions since last night due to the rapid spread of a new strain of the virus in parts of the south of England, including London. The new strain of the virus has been found to spread 70 per cent faster than the strain of the coronavirus that has already threatened the world. Thus, the lockdown has been brought back with more restrictions in parts of southern England. Many European countries have closed air and land borders to Britain to prevent the spread of the new strain.

In this context, the Central Government has halted British flights to India from midnight tonight to December 31. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked the Centre to ban flights from the UK to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters that the government is on high alert. Extolling the precautionary measures taken by the government when coronavirus started spreading last year, the minister said there was no need to panic at present.