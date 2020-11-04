  • Download mobile app
04 Nov 2020, Edition - 1940, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Surge in active cases in Delhi attributed to festival season, MHA says
  • Mumbai’s next Covid peak will be smaller than previous surges: TIFR
  • Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university
Travel

India News

Media gagged & assaulted : Arnab detained.

Covai Post Network

November 4, 2020

Arnab Goswami Managing Editor of the Republic TV has been dragged from his bed and taken in a Police van to an undisclosed location by armed police of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The convoy which was tracked by Republic reporters stopped enroute and Arnab was transferred to another van and the reporters were blocked from trailing him.

The TV news magnate managed to shout out that he was being beaten in the van before the windows were closed on him. By the footage that is running it is clear that he has been manhandled and taken without following the due process of law.

It may be reminded that he was fighting a lone battle against the Mumbai Police and was being harassed for exposing the Palghar Lynching, the cover up of the death of Shushant Singh and the esposure of political links to the Bollywood drug network. This open assault on the Freedom of Press by the Maharashtra Police must be condemned by all people who believe in democracy.

#MediaAssault #ArnabGoswami #ManagingEditor #RepublicTV #Maharastra #Police #Mumbai #TheCovaiPost

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿