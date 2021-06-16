Punjab state lottery winner is the wife of a Scrap dealer.

Covai Post Network

The wife of a Baghapurana’s scrap dealer has walked away extremely happy with a prize of ₹one crore from the Punjab state lottery.

The Punjag government issued a statement to clarify that the winner had come forward to claim the prize. By law they are required to submit various documentation before the winning ticket can be confirmed. All documentation has been received and is currently in review by the State Lottery Department.

The winning customer expressed her delight and excitement over winning the amazing prize saying "I had never thought in my wildest dreams that one day I will become a crorepati. It is a dream come true for me and my family."

Her and her family come from a modest background where her husband owns a scrap shop in Baghapurana. Here he works with both his sons and they are quite happy. When asked what she will do with the money it was no surprise to hear that she will invest some of the money into the family business. Not only that but she will also invest in building a new house as the current family home is very small and more space would be a great benefit to the family. It is pretty evident that that the family will have no financial worries going forward and they will be able to live comfortably,

