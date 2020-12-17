Rajinikanth likely to be summoned in connection with Thoothukudi shooting

Covai Post Network

Thirteen people were killed in a shooting on May 22, 2018, during a protest against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi. A one-man commission headed by retired Tamil Nadu judge Aruna Jagadeesan is investigating the matter. While there have been nearly 26 investigations so far, none had taken place due to COVID-19 for the past six months. A re-investigation is currently underway.

Actor Rajinikanth, who had came to Thoothukudi during the shooting, had opined in an interview that anti-social elements were responsible for the violence in the protest. He was summoned in February last year for his remarks on the anti-Sterlite protesters. But Rajinikanth did not appear with an explanation being given at his end.

In this context, the lawyer of the Commission that has been formed for the inquiry in Thoothukudi told reporters that action will be taken to send a summons to Rajinikanth by next January and that he will be summoned and interrogated.