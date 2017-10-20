Tamil Nadu: After Facebook video post to ‘expose’ graft, sub-inspector tries to kill self

A Tamil Nadu police official attempted suicide after posting a video on Facebook alleging corruption in his department. A Tamil Nadu police sub-inspector is undergoing treatment in a Coimbatore hospital after he tried to kill self following his lamentations in a Facebook video post about corruption in the higher ranks of his department.

Srikanth Jeysri has said that he took the extreme step failing to bear pressure from higher authorities over his decision to expose corruption. He posted a video on social networking site Facebook yesterday around noon.Srikanth said that he was forced to sign on duplicate bills to pay a bribe of Rs 15,000 to his seniors. He has stated that he was under immense pressure to do things that he was not willing to do. Srikanth claimed that he was upset that he couldn’t work honestly.

Srikanth is currently posted as sub-inspector in 4th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police Force stationed at Kovaipudhur. Srikanth was rushed to a private hospital after he was found to have consumed cow-dung powder. “There was a lot of corruption involved. I took photos and sent it to the IG. An inquiry was commissioned. But, finally, no action was taken as the person was a higher official. There was corruption in the transport department, even in buying canteen essentials,” he said in his Facebook video.

Srikanth stated that he couldn’t stand the scale of corruption anymore. He has named one official as Subramani, who allegedly gets a kickback of Rs 15,000 every month.Srikanth has alleged that after he exposed the corrupt officials, he was targeted by his seniors. He was transferred to the 15th Battalion of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force as punishment, he claims.

Srikanth also lamented that he couldn’t celebrate Diwali with his family. His video is doing rounds on social media. Now, police have filed a case and initiated investigation into the entire episode.