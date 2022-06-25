Tamil Nadu Government Investigates the Impact of Casino Online Gambling

Covai Post Network

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced the setting up of a four-man committee to investigate the impact of online gambling on people’s lives.

There are ways for people to protect themselves from such problems if they play at a reputable site for example, with proper responsible gambling measures in place. This is something that is covered in this guide that should be followed. However, not everyone takes steps to reduce the risk of becoming addicted and this is a concern for the government of Tamil Nadu.

What is the purpose of the four-member committee?

The committee that has been set up by the Tamil Nadu Government consists of four people. They are looking at online rummy, and similar games. Once they have completed their research, they will make recommendations to the Tamil Nadu Government.

The research will include looking at commercials that promote gambling apps. The findings will include details of the impact that online gambling may have on individuals.

What will happen in the wider Indian Online Gambling Market?

It’s estimated that around 40% of people in India have gambled online at least once. Much of this gambling is done using offshore platforms as there is nothing to legally prevent people from using them right now.

The most reliable of these platforms provide features that are designed to protect people from large financial losses due to gambling such as limiting spend and hours played, taking a time out, and self-exclusion. However, some people do still experience problems with becoming addicted and losing large amounts of money.

It seems that the Tamil Nadu government is taking a look at how this problem can be addressed. Depending on the results of the committee’s findings, other states may follow suit. This could impact the way people in India gamble online and make it more difficult to do so. The coming months will reveal whether this is likely to happen.