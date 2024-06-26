“Vicks ki Goli Ab Ho Gayi hai Badi” – Vicks Breaks Sabse Badi Khabar with Powerhouse Ranveer Singh

Covai Post Network

Vicks breaks Sabse Badi Khabar “Vicks ki Goli Ab Ho Gayi hai Badi” with powerhouse brand ambassador Ranveer Singh unveiling the First-ever Double Powered Transformation of India’s iconic Triangular Vicks Cough drops in two decades.

Sahil Sethi, Category Leader, Consumer Healthcare, P&G India, “Vicks ki Goli Lo, Khich Khich Door Karo” the iconic brand jingle of Vicks Cough Drops instantly brings in nostalgia, having helped generations of Indians speak up with a khich khich free voice since 1960s. Committed to build on this legacy we are always listening to what our consumers want and incorporating these insights across our product formulations and packaging.

Along with the charismatic Superstar Ranveer Singh, we are delighted to announce our SABSE BADI KHABAR in decades – launch of Vicks Double Power Cough Drops, our first-ever double powered transformation of India’s iconic triangular Vicks Cough drops. Formulated based on Consumer feedback on the need of their preferred Cough Drop in a Bigger Size that can help relieve symptoms of throat irritation and cough, our new ‘Vicks Double Power Cough Drops’ is a BADI GOLI which provides BADI RAHAT. Ab Vicks ki Goli Khao, Badi Rahat Pao.”

Speaking about the Brand’s Badi Rahat promise, Dr. Jaspreet Kochhar, Director, Vicks Research & Development, “New Vicks Double Power Cough Drop is a superior product for relief from sore throat and cough formulated with a proven mix of effective and well known Ayurvedic ingredients such as Menthol, Eucalyptus oil and Camphor.

The new formulation designed to be stronger with 2X Menthol comes in 3 different variants in cooling menthol, soothing honey, and warming ginger – developed and tested with Indian consumers. Consumers can now pop in their favourite and well-loved cough drops for better, fast, and long relief, with superior cooling and great taste. That’s what we call Badi Rahat.”

Bringing the ‘Sabse Badi Khabar’ to life is none other than the face of Vicks- Ranveer Singh through a quirky new Television Commercial. Talking about his association with Vicks Cough Drops, Powerhouse Ranveer Singh shared, “ Vicks ki goli is a part of our culture. It’s always been the go-to remedy for clearing khich-khich! Proud to represent such an iconic brand as Vicks.

I’m excited about the new Double Powered Cough Drops. The TVC is cute and quirky. I hope the audience receives the message with a smile.”With a legacy of powerful relief and care of over 125 years, Vicks the World’s #1 selling cough and cold brand continues to innovate for India towards providing superior products that enables families and friends to care for one another.

This is the Vicks’ 4th Innovation over the last 15 months after the launch of Vicks ZzzQuil Natura (from the World’s #1 Sleep Aid Brand) for occasional sleeplessness, New Vicks VapoRub Steam Pods, its first steam inhalation capsules globally, and New Vicks Roll-On for Fast & On-the-Go Relief from Headaches.