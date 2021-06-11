  • Download mobile app
11 Jun 2021, Edition - 2159, Friday
Will continue as Karnataka CM for next 2 years: BS Yediyurappa

June 11, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that he will continue as Chief Minister for the next two years and there is nothing to worry about.

He said, “I’ll continue as CM for the next two years. Central leaders also have said the same and have confidence in me. I’ll put in an honest effort for the development of the state.”

BJP Karnataka core committee meeting is expected to happen on June 18 in Bengaluru, this comes amidst the talks of change of leadership in the state. Arun Singh, in charge of Karnataka, will arrive in Bengaluru on June 17.

Singh is expected to speak to MLAs and submit a report to the high command on the rumblings within Karnataka BJP.

