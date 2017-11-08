Virat Kohli’s Response To Birthday Wish, Raghuram Rajan-Style

by sports.ndtv.com

Dattaraj Thaly

Last year, then Reserve Bank boss Rajan cut the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to a four-year low of 6.75 per cent in a surprise move. Responding to how the media has given him different names like ‘Santa Claus’ and ‘Hawk’, he simply said, “My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do”.

India cricket captain, Virat Kohli, turned 29 on Sunday with wishes pouring in, from his teammates in the dressing room to his countless fans across the world. “Really overwhelmed to see all the love and the wishes,” he tweeted a day later. The sheer volume of birthday messages meant he couldn’t respond to each individually, but Kohli did express his gratitude to his teammates, past and present. Among the more interesting exchanges was the one he had with KL Rahul, who asked him to stop making batting look easy.

Happy Birthday Legend @imVkohli 🍾

Can you please stop making Batting look so easy?! 😄#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/JtFS64CFZe — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 5, 2017

Thanks Bru ✌️ I just do what I do! 😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 6, 2017

Last year, then Reserve Bank boss Rajan cut the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points to a four-year low of 6.75 per cent in a surprise move.

Responding to how the media has given him different names like ‘Santa Claus’ and ‘Hawk’, he simply said, “My name is Raghuram Rajan and I do what I do”.

The Men in Blue handed Kohli a belated birthday gift after beating New Zealand in the series-deciding third Twenty20 on Tuesday. India won by six runs in the rain-curtailed match to claim the series 2-1.

Commenting on the win against the Kiwis, Kohli said that having won a few matches on the trot make them proud.

“We have won a few on the trot and it makes us very proud. This stadium is beautiful, the outfield wonderful and the crowd made it special. I am surprised there were no games here earlier,” he added.