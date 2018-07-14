After one nation, one poll, Tamil Nadu opposes move to disband University Grants Commission

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Slowly, the Edapaddi Palaniswami government in Tamil Nadu is making noises suggesting that it was independent and trying to dispel the perception that it was a government remote controlled by the ruling BJP at the centre.

After opposing the idea of one nation, one poll, believed to be an idea strongly supported by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has found another issue to make its differences with centre and demanded the centre not to repeal the UGC.

Expressing its strong opposition to draft Bill on Higher Education Commission of India (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act) Act, 2018, the chief minister Palaniswami on Saturday said that the existing system was functioning perfectly and there was no need to disband the UGC.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the TN Chief Minister said, “the Government of Tamil Nadu is of the view that the existing institutional arrangement of the University Grants Commission with both regulatory and financial powers is functioning well and that there is no need to disband the University Grants Commission and replace it with Higher Education Commission of India with only regulatory powers.”

At present the UGC that monitors and improves standards of teaching and research in higher educational institutions and has the power to sanction funds under various schemes has been doing the job without any complaints,

“The University Grants Commission has the required capacity for objective evaluation of the proposals received and sanction funds in a transparent manner,” he said.

The proposed drat Bill, the Chief Minister said could result in transfer of financial powers to ministries in government of India or some other body. Often the functioning of the ministries objectively on the basis of merits has not been very positive, the Chief Minister alleged.

“Further, if this financial power is taken over by MHRD, we apprehend that the funding pattern would change from 100% funding to 60:40 ratio between Government of India and the State Government,” he said.