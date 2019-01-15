AIADMK leaders call on governor, a day after Stalin demands sacking of CM Palaniswami

Covai Post Network

Chennai : A day after DMK president MK Stalin demanded an investigation into allegations of involvement of Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami in a robbery at Kodanad estate, owned by late CM J Jayalalithaa, senior leaders of AIADMK called on governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Tuesday.

According to sources, one of the persons arrested in connection with a break in at the Kodanad estate in April last year claimed that he had gone to the estate to look for some important documents. He took the name of the CM Palaniswami as the one for whom he took up the assignment. At present, this accused is out on bail and his allegations in the form of a documentary made by a journalist.

On Monday, DMK president MK Stalin demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations made by the journalist. He also demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister to pave the way for an impartial probe by a special investigating team.

Chief Minister had rubbished the claims of the journalist and blandly denied the allegations forcefully.

“There are some allegations that have been made against me in a documentary made by former Tehelka editor on the Kodanad death and dacoity. There are no facts in it and it is politically motivated and serious action will be taken against the media organisation and those behind this fake news,” Palaniswami told a news conference on Monday.