Build MGR Memorial at Kandy: MGR grandson tells Sri Lankan Premier

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Kumar Rajendran, MGR’s grandson and Chennai-based advocate, has appealed to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe to build a suitable memorial for former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran in his city of birth – Kandy in Sri Lanka.

Rajendran was part of a high-level delegation from Tamil Nadu that met Ranil Wickramasinghe in Temple Trees, his official residence in Colombo. Rajendran said his family was ready to install a bronze statue of the late leader in his hometown in the memorial. Besides statue, he will provide all the photos of MGR’s visit to Sri Lanka along with actress Saroja Devi to build a photo exhibition in the memorial.

Kumar Rajendran told the Sri Lankan Prime Minister such a noble gesture would develop deeper ties between the two nations and promote tourism into Sri Lanka. “People still regard MGR as god and thousands of his fans visit his final resting place at the Marina. If a memorial is built in Kandy, it would attract thousands of his fans from all over the world,” he said. Kumar Rajendran honored Sri Lankan Prime Minister with a silk shawl with MGR photo inscribed on it.

Ranil Wickramasinghe who praised MGR as a leader and an actor promised to look into the request of Kumar Rajendran.

The delegation comprised Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottayan, former Mayor of Chennai Corporation Saidai Duraiswamy, President of America Tamil Sangam Prakash M Swamy, Chairman of Hotel Le Meridian and industrialist Dr Palani G Periaswamy, former AIADMK MLA AC Shanmugam, Education Secretary Pradeep Yadav and J Muthu Rajan, Managing Partner of VV Minerals Group.

Earlier the conclusion of MGR centenary was celebrated in a befitting manner at Mahinda Rajapakshe auditorium in Kandy. The event was attended by Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament Karu. Jayasoorya, Member of Parliament (Kandy district) Velu Kumar, Sri Lankan Education Minister of State Velupillai Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister of the Central Province of Sri Lanka Sarath Ekanavake. Actors K Bhagyaraj, K Padiarajan, Ramesh Khanna and Madhumita conducted a pattimandram and music composer Deva conducted a light music show of MGR songs to mark the occasion.