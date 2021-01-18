Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has left for Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Covai Post Network

This time, the AIADMK is forming an alliance with the BJP and contesting the upcoming state assembly elections. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami wants to list more welfare schemes during the campaign to challenge the DMK, which is poised to be the main opposition. He is insistent that the Cauvery-Gundar Link project be started, among the many agendas. In this regard, the CM has left for Delhi to engage in a few important meetings.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is scheduled for tomorrow, he is also scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Chief Minister will return to Chennai on the evening of the 19th after concluding these meetings. This visit of the Chief Minister has caused great anticipation in the political arena.