Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland bags a prestigious defence tender

Chennai : Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles major on Friday declared It had bagged a defence deal to participate in making tracked vehicles.

The company said it will collaborate with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai for manufacture, assembly and testing of light weight clutch for the design and development of weight optimized 1500 hp Automatic Transmission for Main Battle Tanks.

Amandeep Singh, Head – Defence in Ashok Leyland said in a statement issued here that the tender victory marked yet another milestone of starting work on tracked vehicles for soldiers use.

“We are proud that we are the only vehicle manufacturer in India having indigenously designed, developed and manufactured power packs beyond 350 hp. The tracked combat vehicle opportunity also exists in several other countries which use Russian made combat vehicles,” Singh said.

“We see huge potential in repowering and upgrading of existing BMPs/Tanks of the Indian Army. We have the expertise to develop indigenous solutions for power packs and running gear for upgrade of existing ICVs as well as for the new FICVs,” Singh said.