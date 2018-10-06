Corruption rampant in VC appointments charges Governor

Covai Post Network

Chennai : State Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday expressed shock over corruption to the tune of several crore of rupees in appointment Vice Chancellors of Universities.

Inaugurating A conference on `Enhancing Quality Education’ here, Purohit said he came to know about appointment of Vice Chancellors after exchange of crores of Rupees.

Purohit said he was not able to believe first but discovered it himself. After discovering it the governor said he wanted to clean the system and appointed nine Vice Chancellors in Tamil Nadu purely on merit.

Reacting to Purohit’s charge PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss wondered what action the Governor has taken to punish the culprits.

Ramadoss said it was not enough to detect the presence of corruption but also he must take action. Corruption is rampant from appointment of VVs to assistant professors he said.