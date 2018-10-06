06 Oct 2018, Edition - 1180, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- The bus fell at Kela Moth on the highway as it was going from Banihal to Ramban
- Kerala: Over 5000 Ayyappa devotees holding demonstrations in Changanassery
- All assembly polls to happen before Jan 15: EC
- Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh to go on polls on 28 November
- Counting in all five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana – to be held on December 11, 2018
- SP to contest election independently in MP
- Modi meets Putin: And discovers non-alignment, which would have saved us the somersault over China
- Anti-Corruption Bureau has conducted raids in districts of Karnataka, Belagavi and Bagalkot
- EC is likely to announce poll dates for MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
- Development is important but not at the cost of environment, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh
Corruption rampant in VC appointments charges Governor
Covai Post Network
October 6, 2018
Chennai : State Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday expressed shock over corruption to the tune of several crore of rupees in appointment Vice Chancellors of Universities.
Inaugurating A conference on `Enhancing Quality Education’ here, Purohit said he came to know about appointment of Vice Chancellors after exchange of crores of Rupees.
Purohit said he was not able to believe first but discovered it himself. After discovering it the governor said he wanted to clean the system and appointed nine Vice Chancellors in Tamil Nadu purely on merit.
Reacting to Purohit’s charge PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss wondered what action the Governor has taken to punish the culprits.
Ramadoss said it was not enough to detect the presence of corruption but also he must take action. Corruption is rampant from appointment of VVs to assistant professors he said.