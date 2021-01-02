Covid vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country – Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Covai Post Network

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that covid vaccine will be provided free of cost across the country. More than one crore people have been affected by coronavirus in India. Millions have lost their lives. Work is underway to find a cure for the virus in this condition.

Vaccination against covid has not yet begun in India. The rehearsal began today on what procedures to follow if vaccination work begins. Harsh Vardhan inspected the covid trail run in Delhi. He met with reporters and said the vaccine would be given free of cost not only in Delhi but across the country.

Earlier, the central government had announced that the covid vaccine would be given free of cost in view of the Bihar elections. This was opposed by various parties. Many state governments including Kerala and Tamil Nadu had announced free vaccination. However, this has been mostly drubbed as an election bait and has come under for severe criticism.