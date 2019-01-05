Dinakaran taunts Stalin, says he is scared to face bypoll in Tiruvarur

Covai Post Network

It will be a triangular contest in Tiruvarur, the constituency DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi represented till his death last August. For the DMK it will be a litmus test whether it can win the seat comfortably given the fact that it lost its deposit in the RK Nagar constituency bypoll last year to breakaway AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Both the DMK and AMMK of Dhinakran have named their candidates for the January 28 bypoll. Dhinakaran’s AMMK is yet to disclose its candidate. From the DMK, it will be its powerful district secretary of Tiruvarur, Poondi K Kalaivanan who will take on S Kamraj, also party district secretary.

The bypoll is also seen as crucial as it comes just ahead of the 2019 general elections to Lok Sabha and is seen as an indicator of the political situation in the state.

The DMK is expected to win from its family pocket borough but will be approaching the poll with some nervousness. A possible loss in Tiruvarur at this stage will dent the DMK’s image as also prospects in the 2019 general elections.

Which is why, the DMK as also few other parties are opposing the holding of the bypoll, citing the relief and rehabilitation work in the aftermath of cyclone Gaza.

On Saturday, the election official in Turuvarur convened an all party meeting to discuss the issue with all the political parties. Stalin said that the views of all political parties should be taken on the issue of bypoll.

Dhinakaran pounced on Stalin’s comments to say that he was afraid of facing elections, because “we will win it as people are with us. Even the ruling AIADMK is afraid to face the people.”

It may be recalled that in the RK Nagar assembly constituency bypoll last year, Dhinakran won the seat represented by Jayalalithaa with consummate ease. The DMK in fact had lost its deposit as well.