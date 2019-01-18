DMK challenges EWS reservations in Madras High Court.

Covai Post Network

Chennai : After opposing the 10 per cent reservations to economically backwards among the upper castes, the DMK on Friday challenged constitutional amendment in the Madras High Court.

DMK organizing secretary RS Bharathi filed a writ petition in the court challenging the decision. He said in the petition that the “reservations are not poverty alleviation programmes but are more in the nature of social justice to uplift communities which have not had access to education or employment for centuries. “

The Government got the amendment passed in both houses of parliament on January 7.

The move is being seen as an attempt bu the ruling BJP to het back its upper caste voters who seemed to have drifted away.

Describing it as a dangerous game, the DMK said the move could trigger caste conflagration.

DMK president MK Stalin urged the TN govt to pass a resolution against the central government order in the state assembly.

In Tamil Nadu here is already 69 per cent reservations.

“The Central cabinet has given approval to offer 10 per cent reservation for poor among upper castes. This is against social justice and it can destroy social justice. It has been clearly stated in the 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution that reservation should be given only for socially and educationally backward people,” Stalin said.

The state government felt that that the decision only a policy decision and that there was no notification from the centre on the issue.

The DMK leader said quota should be based on social backwardness and not economic criteria, and noted that the proposal was not in tune with Constitutional provisions on reservation.