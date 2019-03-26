  • Download mobile app
26 Mar 2019, Edition - 1351, Tuesday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Ram Mandir case: Nirmohi Akhara moves SC seeking modification of the mediation order
  • UP Mahagathbandhan grows bigger. Janwadi Party and Nishad Party join the fold.
  • EC files plea in SC opposing TTV Dinakaran’s pressure cooker symbol.
Travel

Tamilnadu News

DMK demands curbs on cooperative societies and banks till LS polls were over

Covai Post Network

March 26, 2019

Chennai : The DMK on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to bar cooperative societies and banks from being posted for election duty as they could abuse their power in favour of the ruling party.

In a formal complaint to the poll body, the DMK said there are 18,775 cooperative societies and banks in Tamil Nadu, which are functioning under various government departments.

All such Co-operative Societies/Banks are under the administration of elected bodies, which are totally controlled by the ruling AIADMK party members as Presidents and Vice-Presidents of the Board of Directors.

The DMK also lodged another complaint urging the election commission to bar its key officials from administering Repco group of financial institutions. It also urged the appointment of an administrator under the control of the Election Commission of India;

It said there was need to monitor all the cash transaction of REPCO bank and its all branches and sought the commission to bar any loans being disbursed by the bank to any association till the Lok Sabha general elections were over.

It also urged the commission to request the RBI and Finance ministry to continuously monitor the cash transaction of REPCO bank and has also requested that no officials of the REPCO bank be allowed to use any vehicle with ‘G’ symbol and every vehicle belonging to REPCO banks or engaged by REPCO bank shall be strictly checked.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿