DMK demands curbs on cooperative societies and banks till LS polls were over

Chennai : The DMK on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to bar cooperative societies and banks from being posted for election duty as they could abuse their power in favour of the ruling party.

In a formal complaint to the poll body, the DMK said there are 18,775 cooperative societies and banks in Tamil Nadu, which are functioning under various government departments.

All such Co-operative Societies/Banks are under the administration of elected bodies, which are totally controlled by the ruling AIADMK party members as Presidents and Vice-Presidents of the Board of Directors.

The DMK also lodged another complaint urging the election commission to bar its key officials from administering Repco group of financial institutions. It also urged the appointment of an administrator under the control of the Election Commission of India;

It said there was need to monitor all the cash transaction of REPCO bank and its all branches and sought the commission to bar any loans being disbursed by the bank to any association till the Lok Sabha general elections were over.

It also urged the commission to request the RBI and Finance ministry to continuously monitor the cash transaction of REPCO bank and has also requested that no officials of the REPCO bank be allowed to use any vehicle with ‘G’ symbol and every vehicle belonging to REPCO banks or engaged by REPCO bank shall be strictly checked.