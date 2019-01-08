DMK, PMK demand policy decision to close down Sterlite Copper plant

Covai Post Network

Chennai : Blasting the government over its continued silence over the demand for a policy decision to close down the Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Tuticorin, the opposition led by DMK staged a walk out in the assembly on Tuesday.

DMK president told reporters outside the assembly that only a policy decision taken by the Tamil Nadu cabinet will ensure a permanent solution to the Sterlite Copper plant problem.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to stay the NGT order that directed the plant to be reopened, which was shut as per the TN government orders.

The government is silent on the matter, Stalin said adding even the Supreme Court agreed with the NGT order.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said he was shocked over the Supreme Court order. The PMK leader too echoed the sentiments expressed by Stalin and said that the government must take a policy decision and bring a resolution to give backing to such a decision.

SC he said was only looking at the issue from the perspective of industrial development.

The Vendanta, the company that owns the plant, said in a statement that it was pleased that the SC order had paved the way for reopening of the plant and rejected the plea of TN government to stay the NGT order.

“We are approaching the TN government for necessary approvals for restarting the smelter as per SC directions,” the company said in a press statement.