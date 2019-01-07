Election commission cancels Tiruvarur bye-elections

Covai Post Network

Election Commission of India on Monday withdrew its order notifying Tiruvarur assembly by elections due to ongoing relief operations in the wake of Cyclone Gaza.

In a fresh order issued today, the ECI ordered the TN CEO to immediately rescind the earlier order calling for January 28 bypoll to the constituency to fill the vacancy caused by the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Gaja cyclone left a trail of destruction in Tiruvarur.

In a communication to the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, the EC on Sunday said the notification calling upon Thiruvarur to elect a member of the legislative assembly shall stand rescinded forthwith.

The decision was welcomed by all the political parties.

DMK President M.K.Stalin said the poll body should have been announced by-elections for all the 20 assembly constituencies that are vacant instead of just Thiruvarur.

He wondered if there was a hidden agenda in holding only one bypoll. There are 20 seats vacant in

Minister D. Jayakumar told media persons that AIADMK party is ready to face the by-elections for all the 20 assembly constituencies and not just in Thiruvarur alone.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan in a statement said the need of the hour in Thiruvarur is relief.

The AMMK leader T.T.V.Dhinakaran was the only leader who described the EC action as a mockery of democratic process.