Gutka scam: CBI interrogates manufacturer

Covai Post Network

CHENNAI: A special team from Anti-Corruption Unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated the manufacturer of the MDM brand of gutka on Wednesday.

Sleuths of the ACU conducted the interrogation at an undisclosed location in the City.

According to a senior police official, who is associated with the investigation of the gutka scam, questionnaires were given to those summoned for interrogation. “The CBI has done enough ground work in the case. The agency might even summon those involved to New Delhi for further investigation,” he added.

The owner of MDM brand of gutka had admitted that the sale of his company product between November 2014 and June 2016 amounted to Rs. 384 crores. (Tamil Nadu has banned sale of gutka.)

Following the Madras High Court order, the CBI registered a case in May last and wrote to the Income Tax Department, DVAC and other agencies seeking documents relating to the case. The High Court order was challenged in Supreme Court, which upheld the order.

The scam pertains to the alleged involvement of State Health Minister C. Vijaya Bhaskar and senior police officers T.K. Rajendran and S. George and several others, in taking bribes to the tune of Rs. 39 crores for facilitating storage, transportation and sale of the banned product in the city.

The the DVAC registered a case in September last year, a chargesheet could not be filed within the stipulated six months. The case was later transferred to the CBI by the Madras High Court while disposing of a petition filed by Assembly member J. Anbazhagan of the DMK.