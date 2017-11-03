HC orders TN Govt to pay Rs10L each to families of 2 girls electrocuted

Chennai: Madras High Court has directed the State Government to give Rs 10 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of two girls electrocuted at Kodungaiyur in the city on Wednesday.

The court order on Friday came a day after it demanded a report from the authorities on the rain relief measures.

Bhavana and Yuvashri of a government school, died instantaneously when they came into contact with a live wire submerged in rain water.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar ordered the government to pay the compensation in a week.

The State told the court that electricity department had already awarded Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced Rs 3 lakh as solatium.