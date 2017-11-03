03 Nov 2017, Edition - 843, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
FLASH NEWS
  • Targeting doubling of farmers’ income in five years: PM Modi
  • India is the most preferred destination for investment: PM Modi
  • India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world: PM Modi
  • Ready to work with India to promote bilateral relations: China
  • IRCTC case: ED issues notice to Tejaswi Yadav to join the probe on 13th November
  • Chennai Rain: Power cut in water logged areas
  • Sensex hits a record at 33,692.58, Nifty at new peak of 10,461.70 in opening trade
  • Chennai Rains: More than 200 mm of rain recorded in Chennai in last three days
  • Considering to designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism: White House
  • New York attacker was ‘soldier’ of ISIS
Tamilnadu News

HC orders TN Govt to pay Rs10L each to families of 2 girls electrocuted

Covai Post Network
November 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Madras High Court has directed the State Government to give Rs 10 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of two girls electrocuted at Kodungaiyur in the city on Wednesday.

The court order on Friday came a day after it demanded a report from the authorities on the rain relief measures.

Bhavana and Yuvashri of a government school, died instantaneously when they came into contact with a live wire submerged in rain water.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar ordered the government to pay the compensation in a week.

The State told the court that electricity department had already awarded Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced Rs 3 lakh as solatium.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Vyapam scam: Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not out of the woods yet despite the CBI’s clean chit
November 3, 2017

On Wednesday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation cleared Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a Vyapam case, his Bharatiya Janata Party felicitated him in Bhopal. Speakers describ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating Your Chakras for a Healthy You – ​​Manipoorak Chakra ​
November 1, 2017

Asans are not exercises. They are the gradual process of evolution in the body effectuated under sanidhya of a Guru. They are to be performed gently and with internal awareness. A ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Signs You Are Not Getting Enough Salt; Keep A Check!
November 3, 2017

Our body is a complex system nourished by various nutrients and minerals; an excess or deficiency of any essential element can take a toll on our health. Sodium is one such essenti...

Read More