Health Minister Vijayabaskar gets vaccinated; asks people to get vaccinated without fear

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar was today administered the covid vaccine. He was vaccinated with Covaxin at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai at 9 am. Prior to that, he had his blood pressure and blood oxygen levels checked.

Speaking to reporters after the vaccination, Vijayabaskar said that people should get vaccinated without any fear.

The Central Government has approved the emergency use of two vaccines, ‘CoviShield’ manufactured by Serum India and ‘Covaxin’ manufactured by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nationwide covid vaccination drive on January 16 through a video conference.

The first step is to vaccinate frontline workers. In the case of Tamil Nadu, the first phase of vaccination of 166 centers in CoviShield and Covaxin is underway.

More than 10 lakh people across the country have been vaccinated in the last seven days. The Prime Minister and the Union Ministers are also expected to be vaccinated in the second phase of vaccination.