Heavy rains may continue due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal: Met dept

by CovaipostNetwork

Chennai : People in northern parts of Tamil Nadu slowly limped back to normalcy on Sunday as there was some respite from the heavy downpour. The weather officials have however warned that heavy rains could occur in several parts of the State during the next two days due to the trough of low pressure area over Bay of Bengal.

However, normal life still remained affected in southern parts of the State as heavy rains continued over the region since Saturday night.

“Trough of low at mean sea level now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Tamil Nadu and Comorin area. Under this influence heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu including the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai. Rain would also occur over northern parts of the State such as Karaikal area and Puducherry”, a senior met official said on Sunday evening.

According to him Tirunelveli recorded maximum rainfall of 14 cm during the last 24 hours followed by Nagapattinam district, which registered 12 cm downpour during the same period.

He said the intensity of the rain would come down gradually in the coming days.

Fishermen were warned that strong winds from northeasterly to easterly direction speed reaching 45-55 Kmph were likely along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, several areas of Chennai and its neighbouring Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Pudukottai districts continued to remain inundated for nearly a week. District authorities rescued several hundred people who were stranded in the flood affected areas.

However, services of air and rail traffic was not disturbed on Sunday. Southern Railways sources said that most of the trains coming from southern districts arrived on time on Sunday morning.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami flagged off an additional 200 mobile medical teams to provide treatment to people in rain affected districts.

These medical teams would prevent spread of diseases in rain hit areas.