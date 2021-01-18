I will suicide if DMK does not win in all 30 constituencies in Puducherry – Jagathrakshakan

Covai Post Network

DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan has challenged saying the DMK will win all the 30 constituencies and form a government in Pondicherry. I will do this and if not, I will die by suicide on stage, he said. DMK senior executive Jagathrakshakan is currently the MP here. It was reported that he was interested in spirituality and wanted to join the BJP. Jagathrakshakan denied this and said that he would stay with DMK till his death.

Jagathrakshakan has been fielded as the Puducherry Chief Ministerial candidate. Puducherry is currently ruled by the DMK-led Congress. Currently, there are cracks in this alliance. DMK activists’ meeting was held in Puducherry today under the chairmanship of Jagathrakshakan.

Speaking at the meeting, he said party chief MK Stalin would announce the DMK alliance in the Puducherry elections. In Puducherry, DMK will win all 30 constituencies. DMK will capture all the constituencies. I will accomplish this, said Jagathrakshakan, adding he will die by suicide on stage if he does not do so. He said that Puducherry used to be a paradise but now it has become a hell. He said that with the formation of the DMK rule in Puducherry, change will take place.

There are no job opportunities in Puducherry, he added. Jagathrakshakan created a stir by saying that once the DMK comes to power, everyone will get jobs. The MP criticized the Congress. The rift in the Puducherry DMK-Congress alliance was exposed by Jagathrakshakan’s speech. Reporters questioned Chief Minister V Narayanasamy about Jagathrakshakan’s speech, however, couldn’t get much out of him.

A few news reports are saying that the DMK has decided to drop Jagathrakshakan as the CM face ahead of the polls, however, the same is pending official confirmation.