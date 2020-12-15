IIT Madras turns Covid cluster; Total affected at 183

Covai Post Network

Seventy nine more residents of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chennai tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the number of infected on the campus to 183. The affected residents are said to be stable and are being monitored.

The government has now instructed officials to keep a tab on other colleges and universities in the state. Covid testing has began in colleges across Tamil Nadu.

A second round of testing is to done on the IIT Madras campus after 10 days in what is said to be ‘100 per cent saturation approach’. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan suspects the crowd at the mess to be the source of the infection.

Students at the neighbouring Anna University hostels are also undergoing testing after one student got fever. S Iniyan, Dean of College of Engineering, Guindy, said that as many as 400 students will be tested in the first phase.