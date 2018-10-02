Indian Coast Guards and Vietnam to conduct joint naval exercise

Covai Post Network

Chennai : The Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8001 will take part in Indo-Vietnam joint exercise, Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued here that the joint naval exercise `Aahyog-Hop Tac 2018 will be held off Chennai coast on Oct 4, 2018.

Three ships, one helicopter, one Dornier from Indian Coast Guard and visiting ship of Vietnam Coast Guard will participate in the exercise. National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) Vessel Sagar Manjusha will also participate in the event, the defence ministry statement said. The Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8001 on her maiden visit to India arrived at Chennai Port on Tuesday.