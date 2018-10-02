02 Oct 2018, Edition - 1176, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Rose Valley Scam: ED summons 2 TMC MPs
- New Delhi: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi led central-government over Kisan Kranti
- Mahalaxmi Temple bans shorts and skirts
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi asks Bhupinder Hooda to join farmer protest
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bats for farmers, asks ‘why block farmers?’
- Kisan Kranti Yatra turns violent, tear gas shells used
- President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to MahatmaGandhi at Rajghat
- Lucknow University students protest against ‘fake’ cases of indiscipline
- Gujaratis disclosed Rs 18,000 crore in black money in 4 months, reveals RTI
Indian Coast Guards and Vietnam to conduct joint naval exercise
Covai Post Network
October 2, 2018
Chennai : The Indian Coast Guard and Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8001 will take part in Indo-Vietnam joint exercise, Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued here that the joint naval exercise `Aahyog-Hop Tac 2018 will be held off Chennai coast on Oct 4, 2018.
Three ships, one helicopter, one Dornier from Indian Coast Guard and visiting ship of Vietnam Coast Guard will participate in the exercise. National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) Vessel Sagar Manjusha will also participate in the event, the defence ministry statement said. The Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8001 on her maiden visit to India arrived at Chennai Port on Tuesday.