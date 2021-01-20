IT raids at properties belonging to Evangelist-Educationist Paul Dhinakaran

Covai Post Network

Income Tax raids are currently underway at 28 properties belonging to Jesus Calls, an organisation that preaches Christianity, across Tamil Nadu. The raids began on Wednesday morning to check whether Jesus Calls was involved in evading tax, sources say.

Searches are being conducted at the offices belonging to Jesus Calls, founded by late D G S Dhinakaran, which is now being run by his son Paul Dhinakaran, in Chennai and a deemed-to-be university, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, run by the family in Coimbatore.

Paul Dhinakaran has a significant base of followers among Christians and is known to be an evangelist besides being an educationist.