  • Download mobile app
20 Jan 2021, Edition - 2017, Wednesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Delhi Police to decide on farmers’ entry into capital, SC says
  • Will incorporate ‘Karnataka-occupied areas’ in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray
  • Indian players have been tested to the cricketing and mental limits every turn, every minute: Gavaskar
Travel

Tamilnadu News

IT raids at properties belonging to Evangelist-Educationist Paul Dhinakaran

Covai Post Network

January 20, 2021

Share

Income Tax raids are currently underway at 28 properties belonging to Jesus Calls, an organisation that preaches Christianity, across Tamil Nadu. The raids began on Wednesday morning to check whether Jesus Calls was involved in evading tax, sources say.

Searches are being conducted at the offices belonging to Jesus Calls, founded by late D G S Dhinakaran, which is now being run by his son Paul Dhinakaran, in Chennai and a deemed-to-be university, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, run by the family in Coimbatore.

Paul Dhinakaran has a significant base of followers among Christians and is known to be an evangelist besides being an educationist.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿