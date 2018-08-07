Kalaignar passes away, leaves behind a rich legacy

Covai Post Network

Chennai : 94-year-old DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi passed way on Tuesday evening due to multi organ failure. A medical bulletin issued by the Kauvery hospital said that Kalaignar passed away at 6.10 p.m.

Karunanidhi struggled for life at the hospital for the last ten days and his entire family had visited him on Tuesday morning even as hundreds of thousands of DMK cadres congregated outside the hospital praying for the Kalaignar to recover and return home.

However, the sun has set on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with the passing away of Karunanidhi who straddled public life for eight decades and was the chief minister of the state for five times. He became the chief minister at the young age of 45 after the death of CN Annadurai, who had broken away from Dravida Kazhagam to form Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Soon the founder member of DMK became its president as well and was holding the post till 6.10 p.m. on Tuesday when he passed away.

AIADMK rebel faction spokesperson CR Sarswathi said that even Amma used to praise Karunanidhi for his great speeches and writings and poetry. It is a big loss for Dravidian movement, she said.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanswamy, the champion of Tamil cause and also played a key role in Indian politics has passed away. Dr Kalaignar as the tallest Tamil leader and his death is a great loss to the Tamil cause and also for the backward classes for whose welfare he worked tirelessly all his life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that his heart was with the family of Karunanidhi and said that it was an irreparable loss.

Deeply saddened by the passing way of Karunanidhi, Modi said.

Karunanidhi came to prominence due to his oratory skills and organisational abilities. In politics, he sided with breakaway leader CN Annadurai and was the founding member of the DMK in 1949. His success is an example of how communication skills can take a person to great heights in public life.

Tamil Nadu government declared a 7 day mourning soon after the news of death was confirmed by the Kauvery hospital.

It is the passing of an era with Karunanidhi’s death. Within a span of one and half years, Tamil Nadu has lost two of its tallest leaders. J Jayalalithaa had passed away in December 2016.

Karunanidhi had the longest tenure as head of a political party – 50 years. In a way, Karunanidhi was out of active politics two years ago when he began being afflicted by serious age-related ailments.

Senior AIADMK leader A Maitreyan said it was an end of an era as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned. He was a great fighter till the end and my heart-felt condolences to Karunanidhi’s family members – Stalin and Kanimozhi, Maitreyan said.

The body of Karunanidhi will be brought to his Gopalapuram residence. All senior leaders of DMK have reached the Gopalapuram residence. The body will then be kept at Rajaji Hall for public to pay homage tomorrow morning.

Security has been stepped up across Chennai and Tamil Nadu and TN government has taken all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, Karunanidhi’s immediate family members – sons MK Alagiri and MK Stalin, daughter Kanimozhi – visited their father at the hospital and later called on the Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami at secretariat.

They discussed the Karunanidhi’s health and also security arrangements with the Chief Minister.

The signs were already there.

“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age related ailments,” said a statement from Kauvery Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.