Karunanidhi is stable says Rahul Gandhi after calling on him

Chennai : AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at a private hospital in Chennai.

He told media persons waiting outside the hospital that Karunanidhi was stable and Fine.

“I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him.

I met him. He is fine and stable,” Rahul Gandhi said adding he is a very tough person. And more over he has the spirit of Tamil Nadu people in him.

On relations with him and the DMK, the Congress leader said “We have long relationship with him.” Soniaji sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi’s family, Rahul Gandhi said

He met senior DMK leaders including MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at the hospital.