31 Jul 2018, Edition - 1113, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Vijay Mallya returns to UK court for extradition hearing
- On Imran khan’s purported invite to PM, sources in centre say that they’ll take the final decision after invite formally comes
- Hearing in SC on NRC, Advocate Indira Jaising raises issue of descendants, siblings being excluded from NRC
- BJP MLA Raja Singh incites violence, says ‘shoot all illegal immigrants’
- Maratha Stir: 5th suicide reported in Beed, Maharashtra
- After West Bengal, BJP demands NRC in Bihar
- Congress president Rahul Gandhi will to visit Kauvery Hospital in Chennai to enquire about DMK chief Karunanidhi’s health
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12
- Delhi Police arrests Congress IT Cell worker Chirag Patnaik on charges of sexual harassment
- NIA court convicts another accused in the Pak High Commission sponsored espionage case
Karunanidhi is stable says Rahul Gandhi after calling on him
Covai Post Network
July 31, 2018
Chennai : AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi at a private hospital in Chennai.
He told media persons waiting outside the hospital that Karunanidhi was stable and Fine.
“I wanted to come and see Karunanidhiji and stand with him.
I met him. He is fine and stable,” Rahul Gandhi said adding he is a very tough person. And more over he has the spirit of Tamil Nadu people in him.
On relations with him and the DMK, the Congress leader said “We have long relationship with him.” Soniaji sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi’s family, Rahul Gandhi said
He met senior DMK leaders including MK Stalin and Kanimozhi at the hospital.