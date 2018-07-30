Karunanidhi now stable, improving: Chief Minister Palaniswami

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi continues to fight for his life in a private hospital in Chennai for the third day on Monday. Doctors attending on him described his condition as stable but under round the clock monitoring.

Several leaders cutting across political divide and film stars visited the Kauvery hospital and checked in on his condition with Karunanidhi’s son and DMK working president MK Stalin. Senior DMK leaders including Kanimozhi and estranged elder son of Karunanidhi, Alagiri, was also present at the hospital.

On Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi Paliniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam visited the hospital where Karunanidhi was admitted with low BP and urinary infection on Saturday. Palaniswami told media persons that Karunanidhi was getting good treatment and hoped that his condition was stable.

Meanwhile the state government stepped up security near the hospital and neighbouring areas even as thousands of cadres thronged the crowded area that houses the hospital. DMK leaders Stalin, Kanimozhi and former telecom minister A Raja appealed to the people to maintain calm and ignore different rumours that were circulating.

Raja asked the people not to believe anything unless it was an official statement from the hospital authorities.

“Karunanidhi’s condition is now stable after a minor setback in the form of breathing problem on Sunday night. The doctors at Kauvery Hospital are monitoring his condition,” DMK leader TKS Elangovan said.

He said, Kalaignar was moving his hands, legs and had also opened his eyes.

Anxiety about Karunanidhi’s health condition reached a peak on Sunday night with all the family members and senior party leaders rushed to the hospital as he developed some breathing problem.

On Sunday night, the hospital issued a statement saying, “there was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Karuanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors.”