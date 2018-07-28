Karunanidhi rushed to hospital after a drop in his blood pressure

Covai Post Network

Chennai : DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was early on Saturday morning rushed to Kauvery Hospital after a drop in his blood pressure. He was admitted to the ICU by doctors after he was brought to the hospital by his son and relatives late on Friday night at around 1.30 a.m.

Kauvery hospital in a medical bulletin issued at 2.30 a.m. said that “his blood pressure has been stabilised with medical management and he continues to be monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors.”

Former union telecom minister and DMK’s dalit poster boy, A Raja, told media persons that his condition was now stable and there was nothing to worry.

Nervous and anxious party cadres gathered at Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence as soon as word of his condition spread. His son MK Stalin and personal physician Gopal took a decision to shift Karunanidhi to hospital at around midnight.

Politicians cutting across party lines, made anxious enquiries about Karunanidhi’s health and wished him speedy recovery. At 94, Karunanidhi is the oldest living politician in India who has influenced the course of politics at the national level and dominated the Tamil Nadu political scene.He was the chief minister of the state for five times.

Even though his party is ranged against the ruling BJP at the centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karunanidhi at his residence recently to look him up and take the blessings of the senior political leader known for his sagacity and practical approach to politics.

Karunanidhi is also revered by his party cadre and leaders for his humane approach to governance and policies tailored for uplift of the poor and the weaker sections of the society.